Struggling with Latinos, Trump hypes Goya food fight

“You have all of this fire, all this hatred for President Trump in the Latino community,” Rocha said, “and then you have the most-trusted thing in the Latino household — which is the Goya spices, the Goya beans, everything. And it just was a punch in the gut to see the head of something so culturally iconic for Latinos — Goya — standing up there with the most-hated figure who symbolizes everything going wrong in our society. It was just a tsunami of anger.”

Rocha, the head of a new Latino-centric super PAC helping Biden, said Democrats and the Biden campaign can effectively use the attention of the Goya controversy to pivot back to what Hispanic voters really care about: the president’s botched coronavirus response, his immigration policies, his harsh rhetoric equating many Mexicans with rapists and drug dealers and his troubled handling of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria decimated the island in 2017.

Despite that litany, Trump is still essentially polling as well against Biden among Hispanics, if not better, as he did against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump trails Biden by about 35 percentage points — 3 points better for Trump than in national 2016 exit polls, according to a new survey of six Hispanic-heavy states conducted by Latino Decisions, a firm that was recently hired by Biden. The Latino Decisions poll showed the president trailed Biden by 26 points in Florida and 27 points in Arizona — essentially where exit polls had Trump in 2016.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday showed the president with 38 percent support among Hispanics against Biden, a 10-point improvement for Trump compared to 2016 exit polls. The survey also showed Biden faring far worse than Clinton by only receiving 45 percent support. The 10-point difference between Trump and his opponent, however, might be far bigger because Quinnipiac had a relatively small sample of Latino voters that affects the margin of error for those polled in this demographic group.

Still, though Biden is besting Trump overall in nearly every national poll, the Democrat’s support among Latinos has been relatively weak for more than a year. Trump’s campaign is not pretending it can win Latino voters, but it seeks to define Biden negatively to minimize the size of the Democrat’s margins and to dampen Hispanic enthusiasm to keep their turnout low.

That’s where the Trump campaign’s interest in the Goya food fight comes into play.

Florida’s former Republican lieutenant governor, Carlos Lopez-Cantera, said Democrats’ attempted boycott of Goya won’t work because the brand is too popular and, if anything, it could backfire because people will resent the overreach.