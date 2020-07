You can read Danticat’s story here.

From The New York Times:

AS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC SWEPT THE WORLD, WE ASKED 29 AUTHORS TO WRITE NEW SHORT STORIES INSPIRED BY THE MOMENT. WE WERE INSPIRED BY GIOVANNI BOCCACCIO’S “THE DECAMERON,” WRITTEN AS THE PLAGUE RAVAGED FLORENCE IN THE 14TH CENTURY. READ RIVKA GALCHEN’S ESSAY ON THAT BOOK HERE.

You can access the collection here.