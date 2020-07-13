Book Launch: “Obeah, Race and Racism: Caribbean Witchcraft in the English Imagination”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] The virtual book launch of Eugenia O’Neal’s Obeah, Race and Racism: Caribbean Witchcraft in the English Imagination (The UWI Press, 2020) will take place this Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm. [See our previous post New Book: Obeah, Race and Racism by Eugenia O’Neal.]

More information at:

https://www.mona.uwi.edu/marcom/ecalendar/events/7861

https://www.uwipress.com/book-launch

https://www.facebook.com/uwipress

https://www.facebook.com/events/686393548874122