Call for Applications: Specialization in Afro-Caribbean thought and African diasporic peoples

The Department of Africana Studies at Williams College, Williamstown, Massachusetts, has announced a search for a tenure-track assistant professor of Africana Studies, specializing in Afro-Caribbean thought and African diasporic peoples and cultures of the Caribbean. The deadline for applications is November 15, 2020.

Description: The Department of Africana Studies at Williams College seeks to appoint a tenure-track assistant professor who is a social scientist specializing in Afro-Caribbean thought and African diasporic peoples and cultures of the Caribbean. The Department will consider new PhDs as well as candidates at the advanced assistant professor level, who would be tenure-eligible within three years of appointment.

While we welcome a range of areas of expertise, we are especially interested in scholars whose research explores the following topics: Black radical social and political movements, transnational connections between circum-Caribbean and African cultures, indigeneity, gender and sexuality, youth and digital cultures, health and medicine, religion, and environmental injustice.

Williams Africana Studies is an interdisciplinary department that critically and systematically examines the cultures, histories, and experiences of people of African descent globally. Drawing from a wide variety of courses in the humanities, arts, and social sciences, students who earn a concentration in Africana Studies practice intellectually rigorous research, writing, and analysis of Africana culture that is also grounded in activism and life experience.

For more information on the application process, see https://apply.interfolio.com/76807

