St. Lucia: Govt meets with sea moss farmers as international demand grows

Due to the rising popularity of sea moss on the international markets, Saint Lucia is experiencing an increase in demand. Jonathan Stuart (Loop St. Lucia) reports:

Following a meeting held with sea moss farmers from the community of Aupicon, officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Natural Resources, and Cooperatives, visited the sea moss plots in the south of the island.

Parliamentary Representative for Micoud North, Hon Gale Rigobert stressed the importance of economic empowerment and reassured farmers of government’s support. “We are now at the juncture where we must address regulations because there has been rapid growth in sea moss farming. Issues like protecting existing farmers, demarcating farms, and assisting farmers to get greater yields have surfaced.”

Minister for Agriculture, Hon Ezechiel Joseph, explained that with the growing demand for sea moss, the Ministry of Agriculture is committed to assisting with the issues currently being faced.

The ministry felt it was important to observe, first hand, the problems that farmers encounter so as to remedy them. It was quite an informative visit,” Minister Joseph said. The minister stressed on the importance of regulating operations to ensure adherence to standards to ensure the quality of the product. “The mere fact that there is an international demand for our sea moss means we must maintain our standards,” he said.

The site visits to sea moss plots in Praslin and Savannes Bay took place on June 17.

Source: http://www.loopslu.com/content/govt-meets-sea-moss-farmers-international-demand-grows