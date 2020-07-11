Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and Zac Efron travel through San Juan in “Down to Earth”

El Nuevo Día reports on the Netflix documentary series Down to Earth, starring Zac Efron. Episode 6, which was recorded in September 2018, a year after Hurricane Maria, features San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and examines the island’s process of recovery, methods of sustainable energy being developed, farming, and other sustainability projects. Here is a summary of the episode from refinery29.com.

Episode 6 “Puerto Rico”

Location: Old San Juan. Cantera neighborhood in San Juan; Frutos del Guacabo farm; the Caribe Hilton hotel; Casa Sol bed and breakfast; Conservación ConCiencia; and Cocina Abierta restaurant.

What It Teaches Us: How Puerto Rico is healing after Hurricane Maria — Efron meets up with San Juan mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz — and the methods of sustainable energy that are being used and developed on the island. Efron and Olien also visit a farm supported by José Andrés’ organization World Central Kitchen.

Best Food Moment: Ceviche with fresh, spear-caught fish, after they learn about an app that connects fishers with restaurants — “Tinder for fish,” Efron says.

Here are excerpts from El Nuevo Día:

The new Netflix documentary series Down to Earth, starring Zac Efron, includes an episode dedicated to Puerto Rico, focused on the impact of Hurricane Maria in San Juan and projects aimed at rebuilding the capital city. One of the voices that predominates during the episode that premiered yesterday, Friday, is that of Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto.

In the meeting, filmed in September 2018, the municipal executive visited with Efron the community of Cantera in San Juan to expose the reality of the people of San Juan after hurricanes Irma and María. One year after the hurricanes, aerial images showed how many homes remained covered with blue awnings and strewn with rubble.

“I thank the production team of ‘Down to Earth’ with Zac Efron for the opportunity to reveal the reality of Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and María. In episode six we were able to show the number of blue awnings that existed in Cantera a year after María. And to definitely show the importance of understanding the gravity of climate change and ensuring that aid is received directly by the municipalities. I was also able to use this platform to teach the world again about the crisis created by the inaction and discrimination of President Trump’s government towards Puerto Rico,” said Cruz Soto.

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/television/notas/carmen-yulin-cruz-y-zac-efron-recorren-san-juan-en-nueva-serie-de-netflix-down-to-earth/

Also see https://www.wapa.tv/noticias/locales/carmen-yulin-participa-de-serie-con-zac-efron-en-netflix_20131122481540.html and https://www.primerahora.com/noticias/gobierno-politica/notas/carmen-yulin-muestra-la-capital-boricua-a-zac-efron-en-documental-de-netflix/

For more information, see https://www.refinery29.com/en-us/2020/07/9899152/zac-efron-down-to-earth-netflix-episodes-locations