Absolut Launches Bottle in Honor of Puerto Rico

Absolut Vodka recently launched the “Absolut por Puerto Rico” campaign with a limited-edition bottle, showing some of the islands’s cultural symbols, such as the Puerto Rican parrot, El Yunque tropical forest, the maga flower, and the flag.

As a token of appreciation and support for the difficult times Puerto Rico has gone through, Absolut Vodka launches the “Absolut por Puerto Rico” campaign along with a limited edition bottle alluding to the country, this being the first bottle dedicated to a Caribbean Island.

This collector’s item, which is already on sale, pays tribute to the culture of the Caribbean country through indigenous symbols embodied as the maga flower, the greenery of nature evoking El Yunque, the parrot, and the flag, in a bottle in the distinctive deep blue color of the brand produced in Sweden. “This bottle is born out of the sustainability that has been part of the Absolut mission for many years and strives for a more circular world in which resources are reused over and over again to benefit local economies, communities and ecosystems. Absolut is committed to nurturing and protecting each land and its biodiversity and responding to the challenges of climate change to guarantee quality ingredients now for generations to come,” said Alejandro Manuel Flores, Legal Director, Public Affairs and Sustainability and Responsibility of Pernod Ricard, a French company that produces Absolut Vodka.

The new campaign “Absolut por Puerto Rico” seeks to highlight culture, resilience, and values ​​as a people, all that stands out and makes Puerto Ricans unique. For this they have created the website www.absolutporpuertorico.com where one may find information on small businesses to support local commerce, and information on how the limited edition of Puerto Rico was created, to learn more about the social responsibility project. “It is a tribute to the Puerto Rican sentiment, to those who struggle day after day to get ahead. Since 2017, with hurricanes Irma and María, to the earthquake, and now COVID-19, we have demonstrated to the entire world the power to rise up. We have been an example of union, of empathy, of struggle, and above all of having a character full of optimism and joy. We are convinced that Puerto Rico is much bigger than you may think and this bottle is a recognition of our wonderful island and its people,” stated Lara Rodríguez VP of Marketing of B. Fernández & Hnos.

A fundamental part of the campaign is to raise awareness about social responsibility and sustainability, important values ​​for Absolut. That is why the Friends of El Yunque Foundation [Fundación Amigos de El Yunque], an entity committed to the education, recreation and conservation of the forest, joins this initiative and the campaign launch through an agreement: for each bottle of Absolut Puerto Rico purchased, the brand will donate a percentage to the non-profit organization. Also, through its social networks, it will help raise awareness about the work the Foundation does. “For the past ten years, Fundación Amigos de El Yunque has developed programs that promote conservation, education, and responsible recreation in El Yunque National Forest. The collaboration of the private sector has been key to carry out our mission, for which we congratulate Absolut Puerto Rico for this initiative to raise awareness about the importance of conserving our natural resources,” said Elvia Meléndez-Ackerman, President of the Board of Directors of the Friends of El Yunque Foundation. “We appreciate that you have selected our organization as the beneficiary of this campaign since, with this contribution, you support our vital work for the benefit of the forest and the region,” added Meléndez-Ackerman. [. . .]

Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For original post (in Spanish), see https://www.inpuertoricomagazine.com/post/absolut-lanza-botella-en-honor-a-puerto-rico