Named one of the best books of the year by Esquire, NPR, TIME, and BuzzFeed, Edwidge Danticat’s Everything Inside (2020) is now available in paperback. Esquire writes, “In these eight narratives of unexpected romance, personal tragedy, and family complications, Danticat’s compassionate sensitivity to the ties that bind us shines through.”

Description: From the internationally acclaimed, best-selling author of Brother, I’m Dying, a collection of vividly imagined stories about community, family, and love.

Rich with hard-won wisdom and humanity, set in locales from Miami and Port-au-Prince to a small unnamed country in the Caribbean and beyond, Everything Inside is at once wide in scope and intimate, as it explores the forces that pull us together, or drive us apart, sometimes in the same searing instant.

In these eight powerful, emotionally absorbing stories, a romance unexpectedly sparks between two wounded friends; a marriage ends for what seem like noble reasons, but with irreparable consequences; a young woman holds on to an impossible dream even as she fights for her survival; two lovers reunite after unimaginable tragedy, both for their country and in their lives; a baby’s christening brings three generations of a family to a precarious dance between old and new; a man falls to his death in slow motion, reliving the defining moments of the life he is about to lose.

This is the indelible work of a keen observer of the human heart–a master at her best.

Source: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/570151/everything-inside-by-edwidge-danticat/

See previous posts https://repeatingislands.com/2019/09/08/everything-inside-these-eight-powerful-tales-paint-picture-of-hardship-and-heartache-in-haiti/, https://repeatingislands.com/2019/08/23/review-of-edwidge-danticats-everything-inside/, and https://repeatingislands.com/2019/08/23/new-book-everything-inside-stories/