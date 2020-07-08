Secret Bay Dominica Named #1 Resort in the Caribbean & #6 Hotel in the World

Secret Bay, Dominica’s exclusive six-star, all villa rainforest resort experience and a member of Relais & Châteaux, the most prestigious association of luxury hotels and restaurants in the world, has earned the #1 spot for resort hotels in the Caribbean, Bermuda and the Bahamas in this year’s Travel & Leisure’s ‘World’s Best Awards.’ The resort also ranked #6 in the top 100 resorts in the world. Known for its remote locale, private accommodations with plunge pools, hyper-personalised service, nature-to-table dining and no menu concept, chef-driven epicurean culinary experience, and wellness offerings, Secret Bay has won the hearts of guests seeking an under-the-radar luxury hideaway.

Tucked away on the unspoilt “Nature Island” — one of the Caribbean’s most sparsely populated, environmentally conscious and culturally rich countries — Secret Bay has been praised for its ability to effortlessly capture the luxury of time and space along with its artful fusion of high design, local craftsmanship, commitment to sustainable development through numerous green and eco-friendly initiatives and its reputation for authentic guest experiences custom-curated to personal preference. Part of Secret Bay’s elevated experience is delivered in the form of its culinary offerings: at the innovative Zing Zing restaurant, Executive Chef Grant Lynott operates a “no-menu” concept that’s part food-lab and part restaurant, challenging the traditional fine dining restaurant rules, and focuses on a hyper-local and intimate experience that simply cannot be replicated. Similarly, the Gommier Spa, a three-walled, treetop retreat designed especially for couples, focuses on local and sustainably-sourced products for treatments. Other amenities include dedicated villa hosts, on-call concierge, chefs and guides, and two secluded beaches.

Secret Bay recently introduced its StayWell Program — a series of wellness, health and safety protocols that go beyond WHO, PAHO, CDC and local health authorities’ mandates and guidelines in order to keep guests and staff safe and healthy.

Later this year, Secret Bay will unveil four new Ti-Fèy Villas for stays beginning November 2020. Each of the four two-story, residential-style hillside villas features a private pool, an outdoor rain shower cantilevered off the second floor, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an abundance of space for guests to enjoy an intimate tropical island escape. The addition of these new architecturally stunning villas increases the resort’s inventory to 10.

Earlier this year, the resort launched sales for The Residences at Secret Bay, a limited collection of architectural villas secluded within the gated confines of the Caribbean resort for which they are named. The new Residences present a rare opportunity for individuals to enjoy a sustainable luxury vacation home, along with the incomparable six-star service of the resort and off-the-beaten-path experiences on the “Nature Island.”

Secret Bay recently joined Relais & Châteaux, the most prestigious association of luxury hotels and restaurants in the world, becoming the first and only property in Dominica and just one of seven properties in the Caribbean to be affiliated with the elite brand.

Announced annually, Travel & Leisure’s ‘World’s Best Awards’ are granted to the best islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports and more, as chosen by the public. In the hotels category, readers score their experiences based upon facilities, location, service, food and overall value.

In addition to this recognition, Secret Bay has received numerous accolades, including: TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travellers’ Choice Awards for the Top 25 “Best Small Hotels – Caribbean,” Conde Nast Traveler’s 2019 Reader’s Choice Awards for the “Best Resorts in the Caribbean,” Fodor’s 2019 list of “100 Most Incredible Hotels in the World,” and Green Globe’s Certification, 2019.

Nightly rates at Secret Bay start at $822 USD. The resort is offering five-, 10- or 14-day escapes inclusive of complimentary night(s), meals and experiences. The packages are bookable now for stays between August 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021. The hotel’s “Book with Confidence” policy allows for penalty-free changes up to seven days prior to arrival through April 9, 2021 and the option to re-book within 12 months with the full reservation deposit applied to a new reservation. Exclusions apply. For reservations and additional information, please email info@secretbay.dm.

Secret Bay is located at Tibay, Portsmouth, Dominica and can be reached at (+1) 767.445.4444 or info@secretbay.dm or online at http://secretbay.dm/.