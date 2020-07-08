Caribbean, Struggling in the Pandemic, Braces for Hurricane Season

While the measures helped curb the spread of the virus — the Bahamas has only 104 confirmed cases so far — they slowed recovery, delayed preparations for the new hurricane season and, combined with the global halt of the tourism industry, further plunged the country into economic distress.

The Bahamian government said it expects to incur a $1.3 billion deficit this fiscal year, equivalent to about 11.6 percent of gross domestic product and the largest in the history of the Bahamas.

“Any significant storm damage this year would put us in a very serious spot in terms of our fiscal projections,” Peter Turnquest, the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister and finance minister, said in an interview this week.

Among emergency officials’ greatest concerns as the hurricane season unfolds is the insufficient number of storm shelters in parts of the Bahamas. Many that were damaged during Dorian have yet to be repaired.

The International Organization for Migration said in a report in May that only 13 of the 25 official shelters on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama were “usable” and had only enough capacity for about 2 percent of the population.

“We certainly pray that there are no storms this year,” Mr. Turnquest said.