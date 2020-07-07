This Thing That Is Not A Thing

By Paulette A. Ramsay

University of the West Indies Press

Book description

This Thing That Is Not a Thing says a lot with little. Economy of words in fine, colourful form, these poems by Paulette A. Ramsay prompt the reader to question human perception – ways of seeing the world and ways people view each other. Weaving the everyday with the extraordinary, heaviness of heart with humour, grief and gratitude, This Thing That Is Not a Thing centres absence – absence of voice, of persons, of trust and affection – showing how silence, in particular, shapes experience and expression.

PAULETTE A. RAMSAY is Senior Lecturer in Spanish, University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica. She is an interdisciplinary academic who has published widely in the areas of Afro- Hispanic literature and culture.

Purchase your copy https://www.uwipress.com/9789766530259/this-thing-that-is-not-a-thing/