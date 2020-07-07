New Voices: Selected by Lorna Goodison, Poet Laureate of Jamaica, 2017-2020

Edited by Lorna Goodison

University of the West Indies Press

Book Description

New Voices is a collection of the prize-winning and shortlisted works of the Poet Laureate of Jamaica Prizes for Poetry from 2017 to 2020, selected by Lorna Goodison. The poets featured here are new and emerging voices in the Jamaican literary landscape. Hailing from different backgrounds, they engage with a variety of subjects, public and personal, writing in both Jamaican language and standard English.

From domestic dramas, to a praise song to a simple soup, to realities of life in Kingston’s inner cities, these poems welcome the reader to step into new and vivid worlds as poets contemplate issues of place, identity, and universal human experiences of love and loss.

We proudly introduce these new voices – fresh and full of promise. In the words of respected literary scholar Professor Jahan Ramazani, “To read works by such a talented young group of emerging writers gave me hope for the future of poetry.”

Poems by Christopher Allen, Jovanté Anderson, Rojae Brown, Khadijah Chin, Kaleb D’Aguilar, Lauren Delapenha, Rohan Facey, Remone Foster, Delano Frankson, Britney Gabbidon, Kacy Garvey, Trevann Hamilton, Jason Henry, Gail Hoad, Rozan Levy, Demoy Lindo, Romardo Lyons, Rhea Manley, Delroy McGregor, Nardia Reid, Shannon Smith, Lisa Gaye Taylor, Teddense Thomas, Kiseon Thompson, Peta-Gaye Williams, Sadé Young

Lorna Goodison is a celebrated Jamaican poet and a major figure in world literature. She is the recipient of the 2019 Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry and the winner of a 2018 Windham-Campbell Prize for poetry. In 2017, she became the first woman to hold the title of Poet Laureate of Jamaica. Her many publications include fourteen poetry collections, three short-story collections, the memoir From Harvey River: A Memoir of My Mother and Her Island, and the nonfiction Redemption Ground: Essays and Adventures. Her Collected Poems were published in 2017.

Purchase your copy https://www.uwipress.com/9789766407858/new-voices/