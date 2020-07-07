Margaret Morton, Photographer at Home With NYC’s Homeless, Dies at 71

Margaret Willis was born on Oct. 16, 1948, in Akron, Ohio. Her mother, Ruth (McFarland) Willis, was an elementary-school teacher; her father, William Arthur Willis, taught high school industrial arts. She graduated from Kent State University in 1970, in a ceremony that Ms. Orsine, her sister and only immediate survivor, recalled was overseen by government tanks.

In 1977, she received an M.F.A. from the Yale University School of Art, after which she taught graphic design there. In 1980 she moved to New York City and began teaching at Cooper Union; she had become a full-time faculty member by 1985. A tenured professor, she taught graphic design and photography and was also the director of the school’s off-campus programs.

She married Thomas Judson Morton, an architect, in 1971. The marriage ended in divorce.

Ms. Morton’s work was neither cloying nor gruesome. In meticulously composed images, she showed the pride and even joy her subjects found in making their homesteads, the deeply human need to nest and embellish regardless of circumstance.

Her photographs of the gardens made by homeless people under the city’s bridges and in vacant lots were shown at Wave Hill as part of a project that became her first book, “Transitory Gardens, Uprooted Lives” (1993), with text by Diana Balmori.