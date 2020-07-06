Film: “Cuba: Living Between Hurricanes” Live Stream and Q&A

Sands Films presents Cuba: Living Between Hurricanes [Cuba: Vivir entre ciclones] a 2019 film on Cuba and climate change, reforestation, ecotourism and sustainable farming. This documentary was filmed edited, and directed by Michael Chanan; written and produced by Jonathan Curry-Machado and Jean Stubbs.

A live streamed event in association with North and South London Cuba Solidarity Campaign.

Join us on the day of Cuba’s annual celebration of the Revolution for the documentary film ‘CUBA: Living Between Hurricanes’ followed by a Q&A with the film’s makers.

A film about the elements – hurricanes and rain, the sea and the earth. About a fishing port on the north coast of Cuba which has seen better days: Caibarién, where Hurricane Irma – one of the most powerful ever to sweep the Caribbean – made landfall on 17th September 2017.

About the effects of climate across the centuries in a Caribbean island sucked into global markets for its commodity crops – tobacco, coffee and above all, sugar. How sugar changed the landscape, through deforestation and soil exhaustion.

About the growing threat from climate change, and the move towards reforestation, ecotourism and sustainable farming.

Join us and, if you can, make a donation:

More about the film: https://www.livingbetweenhurricanes.org