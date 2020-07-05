Our thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.

THE CUBANS

Ordinary Lives in Extraordinary Times

By Anthony DePalma

Almost exactly 40 years ago, in the spring of 1980 — even as cherry blossoms swept down the streets of Washington, D.C., the Iran hostage crisis crept toward a halfway mark and the World Health Organization announced the global eradication of smallpox — a flotilla of boats, creaking under the weight of a desperate humanity, began making the 100-mile journey from Cuba to Key West. By the end of that summer, the Mariel boatlift would bring 125,000 people to America: more than 1 percent of the total population of Cuba at the time and almost 20 percent of all Cuban migration since the Castro revolution. In motorboats, barges, yachts, cargo ships and shrimp boats, defying storms and a scorching sun, they streamed into the receiving halls of the Florida Keys, where United States government fliers welcomed them to a land of “full liberty” and “the chance for rebirth.”

By October of that year, when President Jimmy Carter, facing a difficult re-election bid and beleaguered by a struggling economy, put a stop to the incoming hordes he called “Freedom Flotillas,” the damage had been done. Carter was seen as too soft on immigration, even among the staunchly anti-Castro Cuban population of Miami. By then, an overwhelmingly liberal Florida had begun its gradual shift to the Republican Party. A month later, Ronald Reagan won the presidential election.

Who knows what share of America’s growing conservatism was spurred by Carter’s instinct to throw open the gates and welcome that flood of dissidents? Who knows what fears were struck in American hearts when Castro called the fleeing masses “scum,” “criminals,” “gusanos” (worms)? But one thing we do know: Cuba has always had a firm grip on the American imagination. More than Mexico, which quietly sent nearly a million and a half Mexicans north between 1970 and 1980; more than Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic or all the Spanish-speaking world, for that matter, whose kin now make up nearly one-fifth of this country’s residents, it is Cuba that obsesses Washington politicians, stirs liberal hearts, shapes hemispheric policy and looms large in presidents’ minds. As Wayne Smith, a former Foreign Service officer who served in Havana, once said, “Cuba seems to have the same effect on American administrations as the full moon has on werewolves.” And yet, for all the romance of Cuba’s history, for all its pluck and poetry, it is a nation the size of Pennsylvania, with a population roughly equivalent to Ohio’s.