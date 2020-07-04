Call for Papers: “Faire monde(s)”

The digital publication, Faire monde(s) has sent a call for papers for a new issue to be published at the end of 2020. See the call for papers below; for detailed guidelines, go to Aica Caraïbe du Sud.

Our aim is to provide a broader aesthetic and critical reflection on the Caribbean context, its specificities or its similarities with global production and to reflect on artistic practices from all continents. For this first issue, we invite you to reflect on the broader concept of the landscape.

With reference to a number of quotes that we feel are relevant, the following topics may be considered:

The landscape as an outburst

My landscape is a rage. The symmetry of the vegetation makes me uncomfortable… My time is full of spurts, punctuated by the trees. (Édouard Glissant, Sun of Consciousness)

The swath of vegetation, the inextricable rise of roots and fronds, eternally returns in our dreams. Our depths are revealed in branches and vines and ferns sprouting forth in a single burst. (Édouard Glissant, Poetic Intention).

The landscape as a witness to history

The landscape in the work stops being merely decorative or supportive and emerges as a full character. Describing the landscape is not enough. The individual, the community, the land are inextricable in the process of creating history. The landscape is a character in this process. It must be understood in all its depth. (Édouard Glissant, Caribbean Discourse)

The landscape is a character—the key to the history of the West Indies. It is a witness to history. Our landscape is its own monument. (Édouard Glissant, Caribbean Discourse)

There is no such thing as « just » a landscape. The actual landscape is politicized through the events that take place on it and I don’t think it’s possible for me, in general, to ever think about the American landscape without thinking about the colonial history and the colonial violence of that narrative… The abolitionist movement, the civil war, the move towards emancipation… (Julie Mehretu, Julie Mehretu: Politicized Landscapes | Art21 « Extended Play »)

Artists’ ecological activism, another relationship to the landscape

The urgency of the ecological question tends to make us forget the unspoken truth of the Anthropocene: exploitation of the Earth is inseparable from colonial exploitation. Slavery, theft of precious materials, non-traditional intensive agriculture, etc. have left scars on the face of the planet. The successive modifications of its landscapes thus bear stigmata that must be taken into account in order to understand the foundations of an aesthetic of Nature. What landscape is there for a post-colonial ecology?

But also:

The landscape as a lyrical metaphor for a mental state

Landscape as subject or setting

Landscape as a support or material

Landscapes of silence, Landscapes of uncertainty

A destroyed or tortured landscape, another landscape

Immersive landscape environments

Landscape, a major issue in contemporary photography

Beyond the landscape

How to participate

1- Articles submitted to the journal—essays, conversations, artist profiles—about art must be previously unpublished and presented in their final format. The articles must focus on the work of one or more artists. Each article will be submitted to the members of the selection committee.

The selection committee is made up of:

Dominique Brebion, freelance curator, art critic (Aica Caraïbe du Sud)

Florent Delval, art critic, gallery owner

Dorothée Dupuis, Freelance exhibition curator and art critic

Director of mx magazine

Director of mx magazine Monique Mirabel, Agrégée teacher of visual arts

Allison Thompson, art historian, educator, art critic (Aica Caraïbe du Sud)

Pascaline Vallée, Freelance journalist and art critic

Yolanda Wood, Professor, researcher and art critic

We are looking for two types of contribution:

7 critical essays of 4,500 to 7,000 characters, paid at a fixed rate of €300 each

4 short articles of 3,000 to 4,000 characters, paid at a fixed rate of €200 each

Please remember to include between 5 and 8 royalty-free images to illustrate these articles. The articles can be submitted in French, English or Spanish, and will be published in the chosen language (no translation).

2 – The selection process will have two phases:

The initial submission, consists of a short 150-word biography, a list of articles published in the last two years, a 250-word abstract of the proposed article, received no later than 15 August 2020.

After the selection committee’s decision, which will be published on the 15 September 2020, the final article must be received no later than the 15 November 2020.

[. . .]

For detailed guidelines and more information, see https://aica-sc.net/2020/07/04/the-digital-review-faire-mondes-is-making-its-first-call-for-papers/