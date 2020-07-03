Ninth Floor: ttff streaming from midnight tonight!

ninth floor

#WatchAMovieOnUs online streaming series, 04+05 july 2020

The award-winning Ninth Floor examines the Sir George Williams University riot of February 1969, when six Caribbean students mounted a protest against institutional racism. It would snowball into a 14-day protest which ended with riot police storming the ninth floor occupied by 200 people, and a storm of computer cards raining down onto the streets below. Ninth Floor presents footage of the students’ protest and occupation of the ninth floor computer room, as well as interviews with several of the students involved, and provides critical insight into the occupation, particularly as it relates to the presence of agent-provocateurs and the setting of the fire, an event that until this film had often been attributed to the occupiers.

Produced by TT-born, Canada-based, Selwyn Jacob and directed by independent filmmaker Mina Shum, Ninth Floor was shown as part of ttff/16 to critical acclaim.

Ninth Floor streams to viewers in the Caribbean via ttfilmfestival.com, this weekend, from midnight tonight until 11:59PM on Sunday night.

stream here

Trailer

The #WatchAMovieOnUs online streaming series is brought to you in partnership with The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.

As part of our fifteenth anniversary celebrations, from 24 May – 12 July 2020, ttff will stream eight trinidad+tobago film festival favourites – one per weekend – for free via the ttff website. Each film will be available for 48 hours at ttfilmfestival.com/watchamovieonus

here’s what’s coming up:

