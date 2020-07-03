Comics Crowdfunding: Later (Illustrated Children’s Book)

Creators: Curtis Ackie (writer), Constanza Goeppinger (illustrator)
Goal: $7,421
End date: July 15, 2020
Goodies:  For a baseline $25 pledge, you get your own physical copy of Later along with two stickers, while higher tiers include tea towels, fridge magnets, and more.

A tender portrait of Afro-Caribbean family life, written by Curtis Ackie and illustrated by Constanza Goeppinger.

 Later is an illustrated children’s book inspired by a desire to fill shelves with more books featuring Black children. To do that, Ackie looked at his own Afro-Caribbean family – which also means the story features a stay-at-home dad, and a working mum! Goeppinger’s art is bright, colorful, and warm – a perfect pairing for Ackie’s story of a simple day at home, waiting for Mum to get home from work. 

