St. Maarten reopening for tourism

St. Maarten is officially reopening for tourism on July 1, 2020, according to Caribbean Journal. All travelers will need to have taken a COVID-19 RT-PCR test, with proof of negative results, no older than 72 hours prior to the day of travel and will receive mandatory temperature checks upon arrival.

The Dutch Caribbean destination will begin receiving travelers from Europe and North America on that date, according to St Maarten Tourism Minister Ludmila de Weever.

On June 22, the island will begin opening up to travelers from a number of Caribbean countries, with the stipulation that those travelers need to have been present in their own countries for three weeks prior to departure.

“The Ministry understands the urgent need for increased economic activity on the island but we intend to re-open in a safe and responsible manner for our residents and visitors,” de Weever said.

So what will the experience be for arriving travelers?

Children aged 10 and under are exempt.

All arriving and departing travelers are required to wear a face mask inside the airport at all times, and all travelers will receive mandatory temperature checks upon arrival. (Anyone exhibiting symptoms will be subject to COVID-19 testing at an additional cost to the traveler). [. . .]

