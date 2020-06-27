JACQUES COURSIL (1938-2020)

The Institut du Tout-Monde just announced the death of Jacques Coursil, who passed away on June 26, 2020. Coursil, born in Paris at the heart of a Martinican family, was a person of many talents; he was a semiotician and professor of linguistics, a specialist in Caribbean literature, a scholar in philosophy of mathematics, as well as a composer and musician. The Institut du Tout-Monde writes:

Jacques Coursil passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. The Institut du Tout-Monde loses a friend. The world of culture, literature and music loses an exceptional being who had been able to conduct careers as a linguist, a specialist in Caribbean literature, and an accomplished jazz musician.

We pay tribute to Coursil, who began a cycle with us last January, “Poétiques d’écrivains” [The Poetics of Writers]. This cycle that will remain unfinished was the beginning of what became renewed proof of the commitment of this brilliant intellectual at our side, and who had accompanied us last year for our conference on Le Discours antillais by Édouard Glissant. We send our sincere condolences to his family.

[Post above translated by Ivette Romero. For original tribute (in French), a video, and audios surrounding the life and work of Jacques Coursil, visit http://www.tout-monde.com/index.html.]