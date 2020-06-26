New Issue: BioNews # 35 (Dutch Caribbean)

The latest issue of BioNews, number 35, is now available.

In case you haven’t noticed, we always strive to keep aware of what’s going on in Caribbean environmental issues. [Of course, Lisa is a specialist in the area, having served as director of the Environmental Studies program at Vassar College.] For me, as a non-specialist, it has been very useful to read blogs and newsletters like BioNews, a free digital newsletter produced by the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). The newsletter features recent nature related news-items about the Dutch Caribbean and provides overviews recent publications, current research and monitoring programs, and upcoming events. I’m a fan!

For Issue 35, see https://www.dcnanature.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/BioNews35.pdf