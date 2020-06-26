HCX Rasin Lakay presents: “Krik? Krak! by Jaden Timoun”

Haiti Cultural Exchange (HCX) presents “Krik? Krak!” by Jaden Timoun, tomorrow, June 27 and next week, July 4, 2020, at 4:00pm.

In the spirit of oral storytelling that is popular in Haitian culture, Darnelle Champagne and Wynnie Lamour create and share Krik?Krak! Haitian Creole Story Time sessions. Children and their families hear and see, through creative visual images, original short stories in Haitian Creole, as experienced through Jaden Timoun.

Sessions are interactive, calling on participants to engage their senses through song, movement, listening and watching stories come to life. Stories are also accompanied by brief English translations.

Don’t forget to register! Click on the zoom link below:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYrcu-qrToiGdGkWsV7wpTBNeAtLIHiOPFs