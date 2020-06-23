Visual artists ‘invade social networks’ in support of the San Juan Art League

La Perla del Sur recently announced that Puerto Rican visual artists have come together in support of the San Juan Art League [Liga de Arte de San Juan] in the series “Dialogues between artists” [Diálogos entre artistas], to be broadcast live on their Facebook page in July and August. The first event in the cycle includes a conversation between renowned artists shown above, Rafael Trelles (left) and Nick Quijano (right), on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 6:00pm. [Free and open to the public; see more details below.]

Renowned Puerto Rican visual artists joined forces in support of the San Juan Art League to start the series of “Dialogues between artists”, which will be broadcast live on their Facebook page in July and August.

This initiative is part of the new Explore Art@La Liga cultural tourism program, which opens with this series its program of cultural experience offerings. “We are very grateful to our artist friends who, once again, show solidarity with the League.

The first guests of the cycle are Rafael Trelles and Nick Quijano, who, with 40 years of friendship, have interwoven many and enjoyable experiences that will encourage us to participate on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 6:00pm,” said Marilú Carrasquillo, executive director of the educational institution, in written statements.

Garvin Sierra, Antonio Martorell, María Antonia Ordoñez, Elías Adasme, the Moriviví Collective, Michelle Ángela Ortiz, Jaime Suárez, Jorge Rigau, Awilda Sterling, Rafael Rivera Rosa, and Nelson Sambolín will also be “invading the networks,” on Wednesdays in July and August, among others.

The dialogues will be free of cost and will be aimed at all audiences, who will have the opportunity to interact with the artists during the event.

“We wanted to invite the audience to support the League, either through donations or by participating in our cultural experiences. The economic crisis has led us to a process of searching for alternatives that guide the League towards its economic sustainability. One of them has been the expansion of our services, adapting to virtual modalities. On these premises the concept of Explore Art@La Liga is born, which fosters this cycle of dialogues,” added Carrasquillo.

Explore Art@La Liga, coordinated by the experienced producer and cultural manager Amalia García Padilla, saw the opening of offers to local and international tourism interrupted this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will soon launch offerings of artistic and cultural experiences online. Once we can return to face-to-face activity, local and international tourists will be able to make reservations to enjoy the vibrant art experiences, day and night, which the League will offer through the year, through vacations, festivities, and free time in Puerto Rico.

Sharing with friends and family in these creative experiences and walking tours through historic Old San Juan, enjoying our people, history and culture will be inspirations to make art, learn new techniques, create their own pieces to take home, and live a unique and memorable Puerto Rican cultural experience. More information about this cultural initiative can be found on the website exploreartpr.com.

Article above, translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in Spanish), see https://www.periodicolaperla.com/artistas-visuales-invaden-las-redes-sociales-en-apoyo-a-la-liga-de-arte-de-san-juan/?



[Photo of Nick Quijano (right) by Teresa Canino, El Nuevo Día