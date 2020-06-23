NEW ISSUE: CARIBBEAN QUARTERLY (66.2)

The latest issue of Caribbean Quarterly, 66, number 2 (June 2020)—“Crime in Selected Caribbean Territories: Culture and Representation,” organized by guest editors Dylan Kerrigan and Paula Morgan—is now available. See contents below:

CONTENTS

EDITOR’S NOTE – Kim Robinson-Walcott

ARTIST’S VOICE – Leasho Johnson

Historical Truths / New Narratives

INTRODUCTION – Dylan Kerrigan and Paula Morgan

Crime in Selected Caribbean Territories: Culture and Representation

FEATURE ARTICLES

“Not Fit to Be Mentioned”: Ghosts and Narratives of Criminal Intimacies in Selected Short Stories from The Haunted Tropics: Caribbean Ghost Stories – Hannah Regis

Bobol as a Transhistorical Cultural Logic: The Coloniality of Corruption in Trinidad – Dylan Kerrigan

Play Gene Miles! White-collar Crime, Whistleblowing and Popular Culture in Trinidad – Renée Maria Cozier

“Killing Don’t Need No Reason”: Trauma and Criminality in A Brief History of Seven Killings – Paula Morgan

“Doh Go Dey”: Crime in Conversations with Gang Members in Trinidad – Renée Figuera

“Criminals, Taliban, Terrorists, Murderers”: Community Perceptions of Police in a Crime Hotspot in Trinidad – Danielle Watson and Paula Morgan

A Conflict of Values: The Potentialities of Retributive and Restorative Paradigms in Wilson Harris’s The Whole Armour – Darin Gibson

BOOK REVIEWS

Anthony Harriott and Charles M. Katz, eds., Gangs in the Caribbean: Responses of State and Society – reviewed by Eugenia O’Neal

Jennifer L. Palmer, Intimate Bonds: Family and Slavery in the French Atlantic – reviewed by K. James Myers

Armando García de la Torre, José Martí and the Global Origins of Cuban Independence – reviewed by Karl C.K. Watts

Ruma Chopra, Almost Home: Maroons between Slavery and Freedom in Jamaica, Nova Scotia, and Sierra Leone – reviewed by Alex A. Moulton

Ramesh Mallipeddi, Spectacular Suffering: Witnessing Slavery in the Eighteenth-Century British Atlantic – reviewed by Andrew Kettler