NEW ISSUE: CARIBBEAN QUARTERLY (66.2)

The latest issue of Caribbean Quarterly, 66, number 2 (June 2020)—“Crime in Selected Caribbean Territories: Culture and Representation,” organized by guest editors Dylan Kerrigan and Paula Morgan—is now available. See contents below:
CONTENTS
EDITOR’S NOTE – Kim Robinson-Walcott
ARTIST’S VOICE – Leasho Johnson
Historical Truths / New Narratives
INTRODUCTION – Dylan Kerrigan and Paula Morgan
Crime in Selected Caribbean Territories: Culture and Representation
FEATURE ARTICLES
“Not Fit to Be Mentioned”: Ghosts and Narratives of Criminal Intimacies in Selected Short Stories from The Haunted Tropics: Caribbean Ghost Stories – Hannah Regis
Bobol as a Transhistorical Cultural Logic: The Coloniality of Corruption in Trinidad – Dylan Kerrigan
Play Gene Miles! White-collar Crime, Whistleblowing and Popular Culture in Trinidad – Renée Maria Cozier
“Killing Don’t Need No Reason”: Trauma and Criminality in A Brief History of Seven Killings – Paula Morgan
“Doh Go Dey”: Crime in Conversations with Gang Members in Trinidad – Renée Figuera
“Criminals, Taliban, Terrorists, Murderers”: Community Perceptions of Police in a Crime Hotspot in Trinidad – Danielle Watson and Paula Morgan
A Conflict of Values: The Potentialities of Retributive and Restorative Paradigms in Wilson Harris’s The Whole Armour – Darin Gibson
BOOK REVIEWS
Anthony Harriott and Charles M. Katz, eds., Gangs in the Caribbean: Responses of State and Society – reviewed by Eugenia O’Neal
Jennifer L. Palmer, Intimate Bonds: Family and Slavery in the French Atlantic – reviewed by K. James Myers
Armando García de la Torre, José Martí and the Global Origins of Cuban Independence – reviewed by Karl C.K. Watts
Ruma Chopra, Almost Home: Maroons between Slavery and Freedom in Jamaica, Nova Scotia, and Sierra Leone – reviewed by Alex A. Moulton
Ramesh Mallipeddi, Spectacular Suffering: Witnessing Slavery in the Eighteenth-Century British Atlantic – reviewed by Andrew Kettler