A Homecoming of Good Fortune for an Artist’s Pile of Cookies

Michel Otayek, an art historian and curator who stacked 997 cookies in the corner of his living room in Berlin, is holding online discussions of Gonzalez-Torres’s work; this week, he left hundreds of stickers around Berlin bearing the words, “Would you take one?” and the address of a website explaining the project.

Speaking over Skype, Mr. Otayek said he wanted the installation to create “random encounters” despite being shown in his home. Katrin Wittig, a friend of a friend of Mr. Otayek, saw his photos on Instagram and made her own fortune cookies from printed cotton. She sent some to Mr. Otayek because we all “need a bit of fortune,” she said. Those who contact Mr. Otayek will have to chance to ask him to open a cookie for them and read them their fortune, he said.

Gonzalez-Torres’s work “lends itself to new stagings,” Mr. Otayek said.

Some disagree. Mr. Basualdo said that while he finds the work “super relevant,” he turned down Ms. Rosen’s invitation to install it because doing so in a space where the public could not gain access to it detracted from its purpose.

Carolina A. Miranda, a writer for The Los Angeles Times, wrote last week that she too declined an invitation to take part. She dismissed the project as an insensitive publicity stunt in the midst of an economic and public-health crisis and of protests against racial injustice.

Inviting people to make the installation on their own dime, she wrote, was “tone-deaf at best and foolhardy at worst.”

Ms. Rosen said the gallery did not want to impose on people and that participants could buy the minimum number of fortune cookies for about $20. She observed that, since she developed the idea, the social context has shifted from strict lockdown to an eruption of outrage at the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.