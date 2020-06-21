Cuba’s knowledge and science at Grenada’s service

Prensa Latina reports on another Caribbean island gaining from Cuban scientific collaboration with local medical teams in these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic; this time, in Grenada:

With 32 years of experience and solidarity missions in countries all over the world, engineer Osmin Camero represents Cuba’s knowledge and science at the service of the people of Grenada in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

An expert in electromedicine, Camero is currently reinforcing technical assistance in Grenada in the fight against Covid-19, endorsed by constant improvement in courses and training in medical supplies, laboratories, radiotherapy and life support, not only in Cuba but also abroad.

The 58-year-old internationalist expert, born in Matanzas province, Cuba, is fulfilling his ninth medical collaboration mission, after working in Costa Rica, twice in South Africa, four times in Venezuela and once in Haiti, the latter in 2010 as a member of the Henry Reeve Brigade.

In statements to Prensa Latina via WhatsApp, the Cuban health collaborator highlighted the work over the last few months in Grenada, where he has fought Covid-19 by preparing isolation centers to care for suspected and positive patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Graduated as an automatic control engineer, Camero highlighted the study and constant training in each solidarity mission, where he has dealt with technologies and equipment that differ from those used in Cuba.

On Sunday, Camero will live a different Father’s Day and from his job in Grenada, he praised the humanistic principle of Cuban medicine, aware of the value of cooperation for the benefit of a better world.

