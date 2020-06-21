Book Presentation—“Cuba Talks: Interviews with 28 Contemporary Artists”

Cuba Talks: Interviews with 28 Contemporary Artists, edited by Laura Salas Redondo and Jérôme Sans, has been presented at several galleries since its publication last year, May 2019. It is described as “a stunning visual survey of the arts scene of Cuba since the 1980s” and “a must-have book for all contemporary art lovers.” Co-sponsored by Galleria Continua, Rizzoli, and Galerie Mitterand, the book will be celebrated at Galerie Mitterand (located at 76 rue du Temple, Paris 75003) with a conversation between co-editors Laura Salas Redondo and Jérôme Sans, and Lorenzo Fiaschi (co-founder of Galleria Continua) on July 3, 2020, at 6:30pm.

Description: This unique volume describes how powerful the Cuban art experience has become, especially after the emergence of Cuba’s strong generation of young creatives on the Latin American art scene in the 1980s. It includes twenty-eight artists selected by the curators and introduced through contributions and interviews.

Today, many of the contemporary Cuban artists can be found in the collections of some of the world’s premier museums and art galleries. Now that Cuba and the United States have opened a new chapter in their relations, Cuban art is poised to be the next big thing in the art world.

Authors

Laura Salas Redondo has worked as an independent curator with important artists (such as Michelangelo Pistoletto, Daniel Buren, and Anish Kapoor) and she has curated various projects for the 12 Havana Biennial.

Jérôme Sans is a curator, art critic, artistic director, and director of internationally renowned institutions. He is the cofounder and acclaimed director of the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, which he headed until 2006.

For more information on the book, see https://www.rizzoliusa.com/book/9788891820600/