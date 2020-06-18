UK firms to pay compensation over slavery links

As the UK’s past involvement with slavery impacts the corporate sector, Danny Boyle has The Telegraph‘s latest briefing. “Two of the UK’s biggest firms have pledged to pay large sums to projects benefiting black and ethnic minorities after their roles in the slave trade were highlighted in an academic database. Lloyd’s of London, the global insurance firm, and pub chain Greene King said they would make the payments.”

They are addressing their shameful past. Two of the UK’s biggest firms have pledged to pay large sums to projects benefiting black and ethnic minorities after their roles in the slave trade were highlighted in an academic database. Lloyd’s of London, the global insurance firm, and pub chain Greene King said they would make the payments. Read details of how the firms – and others – benefited directly or indirectly from slavery. As Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope reports, it marks the first time the UK’s past involvement with slavery has affected the corporate sector. Ambrose Evans-Pritchard analyses the slavery links to Britain becoming rich. And you might not realise that the British Government only finished paying off the UK’s slavery debt in 2015.

Meanwhile, Oxford’s Oriel College last night recommended the removal of a controversial statue of Cecil Rhodes after an outcry over his links to Britain’s colonial past. Amid an ongoing row over the statue paying tribute to the 19th century industrialist – who donated a huge sum to the College in his will – the governing body expressed a wish to remove it following a five-year student campaign. As Camilla Tominey reports, it may pave the way for the removal of dozens of monuments at risk of being torn down in the name of anti-racism. It came as a protective box erected to protect Winston Churchill’s statue from attack was removed ahead of the arrival of French president Emmanual Macron in London.

[Above Boxing is removed from Winston Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square. CREDIT: YUI MOK/PA.]

Source: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/06/18/thursday-morning-news-briefing-slavery-shame-payouts/