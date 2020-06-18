CSA Webinars Series: “Caribbean-American Connections, Social Justice and Shared Dreams”

Here is the Caribbean Studies Association’s statement on systemic racism and violence. See below for dates of the next two special webinars from the series, “Caribbean-American Connections, social Justice and Shared Dreams.” The first was held yesterday, 16 June 2020; the next two are: “Caribbean contributions to race, gender, sexuality and social justice in the USA and the Caribbean” and “The Caribbean diaspora’s role in building just Caribbean and American futures.”

Without any equivocation, the Executive Council of the Caribbean Studies Association affirms that Black Lives Matter. We denounce institutionalized racism, white supremacy, police brutality, and the systemic social injustices that have led to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and many other Black people in the United States and globally.

CSA partnership with US Embassy in Georgetown, Guyana

In celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, the Caribbean Studies Association (CSA) and the United States Embassy, Georgetown Guyana will jointly host a three-part webinar series entitled, “Caribbean-American connections, social justice and shared dreams”. As you may know, June marks Caribbean- American Heritage Month in the USA. CSA also generally hosts its annual conference in June but was forced to postpone this year’s conference due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Since the CSA 2020 conference was slated to be held in Georgetown Guyana the Embassy of the USA in Guyana has sought to partner with the CSA to fill this gap and simultaneously mark Caribbean-American Heritage. Although this webinar series does not replace the CSA conference for 2020, we hope that it will provide a forum for fruitful discussions for CSA members, friends and Caribbeanists from across the globe, particularly at this tumultuous time.

The following list outlines the three webinar titles and dates:

“Caribbean-American connections, social justice and shared dreams”.

16 June 2020, 2.00 pm (EST) – Webinar 1: Caribbean – American cultural connections: cultural forms, cultural industries and social justice.

23 June 23 2020, 2.00 pm (EST) – Webinar 2: Caribbean contributions to race, gender, sexuality and social justice in the USA and the Caribbean.

30 June 2020, 2.00 pm (EST) – Webinar 3: The Caribbean diaspora’s role in building just Caribbean and American futures.

For more information, see CSA Newsletter at https://issuu.com/caribbeanstudiesassociation/docs/csa_newsletter_june_2020_final