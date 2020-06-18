Book Presentation: “Boricua en la luna”

Boricua en la luna, an anthology edited by Elena M. Aponte, centering on “poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and art by Puerto Rican writers on history, family, and the effects of Hurricane María,” will be launched by Taller Puertorriqueño.

The event will feature Elena M. Aponte and special guests, Teresa Méndez-Quigley and Ann Dávila Cardinal. It will be hosted on Zoom and is free, but you must register.

For more information, to buy book, and to register, go to https://tallerpr.org/event/boricua-en-la-luna/?mc_cid=34a4cda23c&mc_eid=394afe82c1