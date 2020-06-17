Aruba Tourism Authority says: “We are Open for Happiness”

We have been keeping track of all the recent openings of restrictions with great attention and, we must admit, trepidation. At any rate, here is the latest “invitation” to travelers from Aruba. The Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) informs the most up-to-date information as it pertains to Aruba’s reopening protocols and procedures. Aruba’s health and safety protocols will be revisited and reevaluated on an ongoing basis. Aruba Today reports:

The slogan for their new campaign says it all: Aruba is welcoming our friends abroad with open arms after the months of lockdown. From the outset, the Aruban government took swift and extensive measures in the fight against COVID-19. The island suspended travel early and put rigorous social distancing and stay-at-home measures in place. As One Happy Island reopens its sunny shores once again, the Aruban government’s number one priority is making sure exacting cleanliness and hygiene measures are in place, on an island-wide level, for the safety of our beloved guests and local people.

The Aruba Health & Happiness Code sets forth rigorous guidelines and standards for health and sanitation and provides assurance that Aruba’s businesses have taken every measure to offer a safe environment for employees and visitors. The seal will be displayed at all businesses, including Hotels & Resorts, Restaurants & Bars, Casinos, Retail Shops, Tour Operators, taxis and transport and more.

A.T.A. has also created a Visitors Guide to Safe and Happy Travels to Aruba which provides important safety information, tips and travel requirements for every step of your trip – from preparing at home, to arrival at the airport, to on-island activities, and more. All to help ensure you have a safe journey to Aruba, and safe experience while vacationing on One Happy Island.

Here are eight reasons why Aruba is your smart, safe, rejuvenating escape:

Strict cleanliness rules and the Aruba Health & Happiness Code

Flexibility, affordability and reliability

Direct flights, trusted airlines and facilities

Wide open beaches, bountiful nature and Arikok National Park

Guaranteed prefect weather, refreshing trade winds

Consistently one of the Caribbean’s safest islands

A tiny paradise, ready to be explored

The warmest, friendliest locals in the world.

Aruba Today, the islands only English newspaper, will be waiting for you in the lobby of your accommodation to be part of your paradise breakfast ritual. What are you waiting for? Come visit us, we have got the keys to open paradise for you.

Source https://www.arubatoday.com/aruba-tourism-authority-we-are-open-for-happiness/