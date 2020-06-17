2020 Bermuda Biennial: Now Available Online

Last month, we posted an article from The Bermudian announcing the opening of the 2020 Bermuda Biennial at The Bermuda National Gallery, located in City Hall and Arts Centre in Hamilton, Bermuda. The exhibition, which runs through September, is now available for viewing via The Bermuda National Gallery.

Description: 2020 Bermuda Biennial “Let Me Tell You Something”

The Bermuda Biennial, now in its 14th iteration, is a critical platform for Bermuda’s contemporary art community. Organised by the Bermuda National Gallery and sponsored by Bacardi Limited, the exhibition showcases the dynamism of local and international artists living on the island and serves as both an educational resource and a platform for programmes on art, culture and dialogue.

As a member of the International Biennial Association, this important exhibition continues to represent the excellence of local contemporary art and brings Bermudian artists the opportunity to engage in an internationally juried process overseen by established international curators, both independent and from prominent art institutions.

The 2020 Bermuda Biennial is co-curated by Melissa Messina, an Independent Curator and Curator of the Mildred Thompson Estate and formerly the Interim Executive Director and Senior Curator of The Savannah College of Art and Design Museum of Art, Savannah, GA; and Kimberli Gant, the McKinnon Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art at the Chrysler Museum, previously the Mellon Doctoral Fellow in the Department of Arts of Global Africa at the Newark Museum, in Newark, NJ.

This year’s theme, Let Me Tell You Something, is a passage from the late author and Nobel Laureate, Toni Morrison’s novel Beloved. In this 2020 Biennial, we are also shaped by Morrison’s inspiration:

“You are your own stories and therefore free to imagine and experience what it means to be human. The theme you choose may change or simply elude you, but being your own story means you can always change the tone. It also means that you can invent the language to say who you are and what you mean.” – Toni Morrisson, Commencement Address to the Wellesley College Class of 2004.

See virtual exhibition at https://www.bermudanationalgallery.com/exhibitions/2020-bermuda-biennial/