Puerto Rico: 89 arts foundations to receive grants

The original title of this article in “Estas son las 89 fundaciones artísticas que recibirán subvenciones por la pandemia” (These are the 89 artistic foundations that will receive grants due to the pandemic). [Shown above: The “Agua, Sol y Sereno” collective, one of the organizations to receive funds.] For full article (in Spanish), see El Nuevo Día.

Fondo Flamboyán para las Artes [The Flamboyán Fund for the Arts] and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation selected local organizations that will benefit from a $1 million Cultural Support Fund, established to help alleviate the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the arts and cultural sector in Puerto Rico.

The grants, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, will be used to cover staff salaries, rent, and other basic necessities during the emergency. The funds will also support the creation or expansion of virtual programming for the arts. Recipients of the Cultural Support Fund represent a diversity of artistic disciplines including performing arts, visual arts, and literature.

In addition to the 89 nonprofits, and thanks to additional funding from the Miranda family, the Cultural Support Fund has also awarded grants of $600 to 450 individual artists. The administration of individual artist grants was made possible through a collaboration with two highly respected local organizations, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico (MAC) and Km 0.2. “Due to the overwhelming need for the individual artists applying, our family has committed an additional $ 120,000 to assist 200 more artists, bringing the total number of individuals from 250 to 450,” said Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

“Km greatly appreciates this alliance, a necessary collaboration that serves the cultural sector in times of crisis,” said Karlo Ibarra, co-director and co-founder of Km 0.2. Executive director of the MAC, Marianne Aponte Ramírez, added that “for us at the MAC it was essential to be able to alleviate the difficult situation our artists are going through. For this, our deep gratitude to the Foundations and to the Miranda Family, whose contributions have come to strengthen the MAC Emergency Fund, which has offered services to our artistic community since 1997.”

The Flamboyán Foundation for the Arts will actively seek additional funds to award grants to all individual artists who applied for it and were eligible. “These talented artists and organizations are the cornerstone of the artistic and cultural sector in Puerto Rico. Every year, thousands of people benefit from their creativity. In these times of crisis, we have turned to the arts as not only a source of entertainment, but also of revitalization and education in the privacy of our own spaces. We can help artists go through these difficult times while bringing the beauty of their work to families and communities by reimagining the ways in which they can interact with one other,” said the executive director of the Flamboyán Foundation, Carlos Rodríguez Silvestre.“We know that they have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that they have suffered economic losses of millions of dollars due to canceled events and the closure of spaces. We hope that these subsidies can help them navigate these difficult times, so that they can overcome this crisis and continue creating for future generations,” added Rodríguez Silvestre.

The $ 1 million Cultural Support Fund was created in April by the Flamboyan Fund for the Arts and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, with additional support from Broadway Cares. The Flamboyán Fund for the Arts is a partnership between the Flamboyán Foundation, Lin-Manuel Miranda, his family and the musical Hamilton. For more information, visit the Fundación Flamboyán website: www.flamboyanfoundation.org.

The 89 art organizations that received the grants are:

80 Grados

Academia Puertorriqueña de la Lengua Española

Agua, Sol y Sereno

ALFONSINA INC

American Cello Institute, Inc. (project name: International Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Rico)

Andanza, Inc.

. Areyto Ballet Folklorico Nacional de PR

Asociación ACirc Corp

Asociación de Documentalistas de Puerto Rico, Inc.

Asociación Suzuki de Violín de Puerto Rico

Ateneo Puertorriqueño, Inc.

Ballet Concierto de Puerto Rico, Inc.

Broadway Illusions Inc.

Casa Cruz de la Luna, Inc.

Casa Histórica de la Música Cayeyana Inc.

Causa Local

Centro Cultural de Vega Baja, Carmen Rivera de Alvarado

Centro de Investigaciones Folklóricas de Puerto Rico, Inc [Casa Paoli]

Circo Nacional de Puerto Rico

Círculo Histórico Cultural de Camuy Inc.

Ciudad Museo Inc.

Colectivo Perlarte by Old San Juan Heritage Foundation, Inc

Compañía de Danza Siglo XXI

Compañía de Teatro Coribantes, Inc.

Compañía de Teatro de Títeres Cibuco, Inc.

Coralia de la Universidad de Puerto Rico

Coro de Niños de Ponce, Inc.

Coro de Niños de San Juan

Corporación GD & Orfeón San Juan Bautista

Corporación Liga Puertorriqueña de Improvisación Teatral

Corporación Piñones se Integra (COPI)

CREARTE

Cuarzo Blanco, Inc.

DANZACTIVA, INC

DECIMANIA INCORPORADO

DIAGONAL

El Lobi, Inc.

El Mundo de los Muñecos: Puppet World Inc.

El Taller Cinemático, Inc.

ESCENA LATINA, INC

Escuela de Artes Plásticas y Diseño de Puerto Rico

Escuela Mayagüezana de Ballet y Artes Escénicas, Eugenio Maria de Hostos, CORP

Fideicomiso de Ballets de San Juan

Fundación Arturo Somohano, Inc.

Fundación de Culebra

FUNDACION FELISA RINCON DE GAUTIER, INC.

Fundación Ismael Rivera Inc.

Fundación Nacional para la Cultura Popular

Fundación por la Arquitectura, Inc.

Gíbaro de Puerto Rico, Inc.

GUATEQUE TALLER FOLKLORICO DE PUERTO RICO

Instituto de Formación Literaria

Instituto Folklórico Puertorriqueño Rafael Cepeda Atiles Inc.

La Calle Loíza Inc.

La Casa del Libro, Inc. (DBA – Museo Biblioteca La Casa del Libro)

La Comedia Puertorriqueña

La Escuela de Teatro, Inc.

Liceo de Arte del Sur, Inc

Liga Estudiantes de Arte de San Juan

Mauro Inc

Mujeres de Islas, Inc

Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico

Museo de Arte de Ponce

Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico

Museo de Arte y Diseño de Miramar

Museo de Historia, Antropología y Arte

Museo de Las Américas

Oboe Mobile Foundation Inc

Por amor al arte

Pro Arte Musical, Inc.

Producciones Aleph Inc.

Producciones Danzateatro PR, inc

Productora Angeles-del-fin, Inc. (PADF)

Casa de los Contrafuertes

Puerto Rico Queer Filmfest, Inc.

San Juan Sound

Sociedad Educativa de las Artes, Inc.

Taller Escuela De Diseño y Arte Funcional, Inc.

Taller S&R Inc.

Taller Tambuyé, Inc.

Tamboricua, Inc.

Tantai Teatro PR

Teatro Sol Y Luna, Inc.

The Jane Stern Community Library

The Luquillo Beach Jazz Fest Corp

The Pablo Casals Foundation Inc

Valerie Cox Productions

Viento de Agua, Inc.

Y no había luz, Inc.

Translated by Ivette Romero. For the original article (in Spanish), see https://www.elnuevodia.com/entretenimiento/cultura/nota/estassonlas89fundacionesartisticasquerecibiransubvencionesporlapandemia-2575174/