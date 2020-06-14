The UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Forum: “The Life and Work of Walter Rodney”

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] Here is the UWI Vice-Chancellor’s Forum on “The Life and Work of Walter Rodney,” held yesterday (June 13, 2020) at the University of the West Indies-Mona (UWI TV), led by Pro-Vice Chancellor and Ambassador Dr. Richard Bernal, with the live—in place and online—participation of academic speakers Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles (opening speech), Anthony Bogues, Clinton Hutton, Rupert Lewis, Verene Shepherd, Clive Y. Thomas, and the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph E. Gonsalves. [Note: the video begins at 01:19.]

See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zu6dZ9YFEDo