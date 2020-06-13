Q&A Quarantine and Art: “Looking for the Light”

Here is the latest Q&A conversation between Marsha Pearce and Trinidadian artist Ashraph. It is part of the series Q&A Quarantine and Art [also see previous post Q&A Quarantine and Art.] Here are excerpts of the conversation. For full interview and photos of Ashraph’s work, go to Q&A: Looking for the Light.

Marsha Pearce: How are you Ash? How have you been coping during this time?

Ashraph: It’s not easy but I’m trying my best under the circumstances. It is really hard for any small business right now. Art is not the top of the list for anyone. For the first few days I was worried about what I was going to do – how I am going to pay the bills. I started painting some heads and then I was too overwhelmed and realised I needed a change of scenery. I had not had a lot of business those first couple months of this year, which is normal for Carnival. I was really in my head about it and decided to spend a few days with my sister, for me to come to terms with what was happening and regroup. A few days actually turned into a couple weeks. I then made the effort to come back to Port of Spain to continue my work.

[Artist and curator Ashraph at his Frame Shop and art gallery, Trinidad. Image courtesy the artist.]