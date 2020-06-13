Ozuna Has Sweet Chemistry in New Candyland-Inspired ‘Caramelo’ Video

Jessica Rois (Billboard) writes about Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Ozuna, his single “Caramelo,” and its music video, directed by Nuno Gomes.

After spending his best quarantine life out on the sea and creating TikTok videos, Ozuna returns with brand new music dubbed “Caramelo.”

“Caramelo,” out Thursday (June 11), is a never-before-heard song with catchy hip-shaking and head-bobbing reggaeton beats. With lyrics such as “I tried you again, your mouth does not lose its candy flavor / we let ourselves go, you are my bandit and I am your bandit,” Ozuna tells the story of two people who have undeniable chemistry.

Paying homage to its title, which translates to candy, a colorful music video, directed by Nuno Gomes, shows Ozuna in a Candyland-inspired setting as models enjoy sweet treats such as ice cream, bubble gum, lollipops, and more.

“Caramelo” comes a bit after two months of Ozuna’s “Temporal,” featuring Cultura Profetica’s frontman Willy Rodriguez.

Watch the music video here.

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/latin/9400897/watch-ozuna-new-music-video-caramelo

Also see https://www.periodicocubano.com/ozuna-estrena-caramelo-su-nuevo-video-musical-en-tiempos-de-pandemia/