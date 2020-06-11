Celebrate 15! CaribbeanTales International Film Festival Marks Major Milestone with A Virtual Experience for Moviegoers

CaribbeanTales International Film Festival (CTFF) announces its 2020 Livestream programming on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at 7pm EST on the Caribbean heritage. The evening’s festivities include special congratulatory messages, a retrospect of CTFF’s history and the cast talkback and screening of CTFF founder Frances-Anne Solomon’s award-winning film Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life and Times of Mr. Ulric Cross. International Film Festival (CTFF) announces its 2020 Livestream programming on Wednesday July 8th, 2020 at 7pm EST on the CaribbeanTales -TV online platform as it marks 15 years of celebrating the talents of established and emerging filmmakers ofheritage. The evening’s festivities include special congratulatory messages, a retrospect of CTFF’s history and the cast talkback and screening of CTFF founder Frances-Anne Solomon’s award-winning film Hero: Inspired by the Extraordinary Life and Times of Mr. Ulric Cross.

“For 15 years CaribbeanTales has amplified our Caribbean stories and allowed Toronto audiences access to films they wouldn’t otherwise see,” said Festival Director Diana Webley. “Now that we have had to move the festival to an online platform due to COVID-19, we expect to have even more people watching our livestream from the comfort of their homes.”

The CaribbeanTales Film Festival runs from September 9th until October 2ndand will take place on the Video-On-Demand CaribbeanTales -TV (CT-TV) platform with eight nights and 25+ short and feature films of livestream entertainment. CT-TV is an innovative subscription-based digital streaming platform that provides access to African & Caribbean -heritage films and TV programs to schools, educational institutions and audiences worldwide.

In honour of CTFF’s 15th anniversary and legacy in festival programming, a free screening of Hero will be made available for viewers in the Toronto area. Following a successful world tour that began with its premier at the 2018 CTFF Film Festival, the story of Ulric Cross has garnered several awards including: TTFF 2018 People’s Choice Award, 2019 AMAA Award for Best Diaspora Narrative Feature and the Ja’Net Feature Narrative Award from the Pan African Film Festival where it was the Opening Night film.

Hero tells the story of Ulric Cross who left Trinidad in 1941 to become the RAF’s most decorated West Indian navigator. His life took a different course when, along with other notable West Indians, he followed the call of history and joined the Pan African and Independence Movements sweeping the world in the ‘50s and ‘60s.