Taller Puertorriqueño: YAP Manga Academy 1.0

Taller Puertorriqueño’s Youth Artist Program is hosting a virtual manga comic art workshop from June 24-July 16, 2020 (registration by June 19).

Description: Each young artist will receive supplies that include paper, pencils, and other resource materials. The workshop focuses on teaching manga drawing techniques, storyboarding, inking, and coloring. Each artist will create a four-page manga with a book cover for a manga anthology. The anthology will be published as well as distributed online by Taller.

Illustration experience is not required. The workshop is a celebration of manga, anime, comic art, and the spirit of storytelling. Acceptance to the program is first-come, first-serve. There are only 20 spots for this workshop.

Details: The artists are required to attend each session and complete their assignments. Missing two sessions will result in removal from the workshop and anthology. The class meets online every Wednesday & Thursday from 10 am – 1 pm with a 30 min recess in between. The course is led by Daniel de Jesús.

The class is free to current and former YAP students ages 15 – 20. New registrants pay $50.

To register, go to https://tallerpr.org/yap-manga-academy-1-0/?mc_cid=fcd5e79959&mc_eid=394afe82c1