Taller Puertorriqueño: YAP Drawing Dojo

The Drawing Dojo is a workshop for young artists under the age of 18. The workshop focuses on essential drawing techniques such as figure, landscape, and still-life drawing. The dojo assists students in building their portfolio for applying to art schools. With guidance from the teaching artist, the young artist will improve their drawing skills. The dojo meets on Monday and Tuesday for three weeks. Space is limited to six seats. This program is free for all current and former YAP students up to the age of 18.

For more information, see https://tallerpr.org/yap-drawing-dojo/?mc_cid=fcd5e79959&mc_eid=394afe82c1