A Street for George Floyd in Guadeloupe

[Many thanks to Peter Jordens for bringing this item to our attention.] In “Une rue pour George Floyd en Guadeloupe,” L. Guiolet-Oulac et J-M. Mavounzy (Guadeloupe la 1ère) writes about public calls to name a street in Saint-François in honor of George Floyd.

More than 10 days after the death of George Floyd, asphyxiated by a white police officer in Minneapolis in the United States, sadness and anger are still present around the world. In Guadeloupe, it is at Place de la Victoire in Pointe-à-Pitre that a tribute was paid to this American father.

This is a fight against racism which also translates into a strong act for all these organizations present. They wish to rename rue Jules Ferry located in Saint-François by naming it George Floyd.

[Excerpts translated by Ivette Romero. For full article (in French), see https://la1ere.francetvinfo.fr/guadeloupe/rue-george-floyd-guadeloupe-840164.html.]