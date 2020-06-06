Watch “Anansi and the Two Dinners” (Anansi the Spider Re-Spun)

The Guardian and the Unicorn Theatre present a fun series of short performances, created in lockdown, for children aged three to eight. Anansi and the Two Dinners is available from 11:00am today (6 June) until 8:00pm on 27 June here.

Chris Wiegand (The Guardian, UK) reports that a trio of stories about Anansi, the spider from West African and Caribbean folklore, will be available free and with accompanying activities. The first episode of Anansi the Spider Re-spun, entitled Brother Anansi and Brother Snake, was streamed on May 30 via Unicorn’s YouTube channel (and subsequent Saturdays in June).

The theatre’s artistic director, Justin Audibert, who staged the original production, said the Unicorn’s first entirely digitally created theatre experience was designed to be a “treat” for young audiences confined by the lockdown. [. . .]

