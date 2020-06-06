According to The Voice Online, Caribbean leaders insist ‘we must recover together.’ Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley renews her call for multilateralism and a global leadership, while Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness calls for correcting “the flaws in the current international financial and economic system.”

CARIBBEAN LEADERS have joined the United Nations in calling for solidarity and increased funding, as some of the world’s most vulnerable countries scale up their efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, reports www.indepthnews.net.

At a virtual summit in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, they have highlighted the need for “a truly global response” to the pandemic which is devastating the economic systems around the world, particularly impacting 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific states. They also are stressed the need to “strengthen the multilateralism for development”, and engage “our institutions to consider innovative solutions”.

Addressing the virtual extraordinary Intercessional Summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) on transcending the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamaican prime minister Andrew Holness said: “The flaws in the current international financial and economic system must be remedied.”

Financial system

He said this would require the international financial system facilitating the channelling of public and private credit flows into productive development capital. Holness added: “Together we must address global inequality, unsustainable debt and socioeconomic disparities. In this regard, the intra OACPS collaboration including south-south cooperation can become an effective tool in building stronger social systems and infrastructures.”

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who is also the chairman of the 15-member regional integration grouping, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), renewed her call for multilateralism and a global leadership initiative that brings together not just governments, but other people of influence, insisting that it is the behaviour of individuals that has to change.

Summit

Mottley told the virtual summit in Nairobi that “the recovery of economic growth and jobs in one country cannot be achieved without recovery or economic growth in other countries that provide either the goods or alternatively purchase the goods”.

“In other words, we must recover together, and we must protect our future prosperity by protecting the interests of all of us,” said the Barbados Prime Minister. “This is the only way that the world can move forward in solidarity.” Truly global recovery requires to leave no country behind in the recovery process and that the necessary tools to achieve this recovery are made available to all countries.

