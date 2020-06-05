WatchAMovieOnUs: “Brown Girl Begins” (TTFF)

#WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series: As part of its fifteenth anniversary celebrations, from May 24 to July 12, 2020, ttff is streaming eight trinidad+tobago film festival favorites for free via the ttff website. On June 6 andn7, 2020, ttff presents Brown Girl Begins, directed by Sharon Lewis. Brown Girl Begins is inspired by Nalo Hopkinson’s Brown Girl in the Ring. It will be available for streaming on the tt film festival website for 48 hours from 12:01am on Saturday, June 6.

Description: IT’S 2049 AND A DRUG LORD OWNS THE STREETS OF THE BURN. A young, reluctant priestess, must resurrect ancient Caribbean spirits to save her people and survive the possession ritual that killed her mother.

Brown Girl Begins was written, directed and produced by Sharon Lewis, and inspired by Nalo Hopkinson’s award-winning novel, Brown Girl in the Ring. The afrofuturist film was screened at ttff/18 and stars Mouna Traoré, Emmanuel Kabongo, and Shakura S’Aida. Look out for David Rudder as an actor in the film too, and as a contributor to the soundtrack. (Rated PG-13)

