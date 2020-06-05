National Puerto Rican Student Coalition, University Response to COVID19 Webinar

The National Puerto Rican Student Coalition (NPRSC) invites you to participate in a webinar entitled “University Response to COVID19,” with Massachusetts Department of Higher Education Commissioner Dr. Carlos E. Santiago. This webinar series convenes Puerto Rican student leaders from across the nation to discuss campus issues related to COVID19. The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 6:00pm.

We have created this webinar series as a response to the unique challenges Puerto Rican students have been facing on their university campuses due to COVID19. After our first webinar, student leaders identified three (3) main issues that are impacting them and their student community: housing insecurity, financial burden and academic uncertainty.

This webinar will convene and empower Puerto Rican student leaders from across the nation. The purpose of this Webinar is to hear directly from Massachusetts Department of Higher Education Commissioner Dr. Carlos E. Santiago, Ph.D., and better understand how university administrative officials are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. We hope that student leaders can take advantage of this unique opportunity to ask questions and engage directly with the speaker.

About the National Puerto Rican Student Coalition (NPRSC)

The National Puerto Rican Student Coalition (NPRSC) is a network of 25+ Puerto Rican student organizations in universities across the nation, including DC and Puerto Rico. Our mission is to bring together Puerto Rican student organizations and student leaders from around the nation under a shared common agenda. NPRSC is committed to ensuring the well-being and progress of Puerto Rican students.

For more information about the National Puerto Rican Student Coalition (NPRSC) please visit: https://sites.google.com/view/nprsc/home

RSVP: http://centropr.nationbuilder.com/nprsc_webinar

