The Wave: THE PRE-EXISTING CONDITION(S)

The is the second conversation of the series The Wave, hosted by Indigo Arts Alliance (IAA) ​and the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). “The Wave: Pre-existing Condition(s)” will take place on June 9, 12:00-1:00pm. The following conversation is slated for June 17, 7:00-8:00pm.

Join Indigo Arts Alliance (IAA) ​and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) for The Wave, a series of three online conversations, with this session hosted by artist Nyugen Smith and moderated by PAMM Curator María Elena Ortiz, and features poet Nyamuon Nguany Machar (AKA—Moon), journalist Trymaine Lee, art historian and multidisciplinary creative Ciara Elle Bryant.

Current headlines tout pre-existing conditions as the reason for disproportionately high coronavirus cases and mortality rate among Black and other communities of color. The focus of such conversations is personal responsibility and overall health.

Social determinants such as low-wage employment, cost of medical care, food and housing insecurity, and reliance on public transportation are among the list of pre-existing conditions. The determinants should be highlighted as part of various discussions related to this topic. The panel will discuss how they have been responding to the developments in these areas as it relates to each of their professions, interests, and research.

This series will create dialogue around the current and future impact of the pandemic on Black and Brown communities locally and globally, and prioritizes the need for generative conversations, together with concrete actions, that are in service of and benefit to our communities. [. . .]

[Image above is part of a performance by artist Nyugen Smith.]

