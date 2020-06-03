Writers Lab: Caribbean Non-Fiction (Bocas Lit Fest Writer Development Program)

Kevin-Adonis-Browne

Bocas Lit Fest has launched an online writer development program, with opportunities for writers at all levels and based anywhere in the world. Coming up is “Writers Lab: Caribbean Non-Fiction” with Kevin Adonis Browne. Later in June, Monique Roffey presents “Beyond the First Draft.” See more information below and at Bocas Lit Fest.

Registration is now open for one-on-one Writers Lab: Caribbean Non-Fiction sessions in June and July with award-winning writer Kevin Adonis Browne. Also in June, Monique Roffey returns with her popular, interactive literary craft studio series, Beyond the First Draft. There’ll be lots more to come in the next few months, including free webinars for writers! 

Our online writer development programme is supported by the Ministry of Community Development, Culture & the Arts. 

For more information and to book a session, see https://www.bocaslitfest.com/2020/events/writers-lab-caribbean-non-fiction/

