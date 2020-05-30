Nuyorican Poets Cafe: Worldwide Music Open Mic (Tonight)

The Nuyorican Poets Café in New York (236 East 3rd Street) is hosting an online Worldwide Music Open Mic, with Hip-hop and RnB performances from around the world. The event will begin tonight (May 30, 2020) at 8:00pm ET. Participants signed up and were selected for the event in advance. See instructions on how to watch below.

Join us on Instagram Live for a night of free Hip-hop and RnB performances from around the world hosted by Sol. Play us hard-hitting beats and hypnotic melodies. Wow us with witty wordplay and energetic singing.

Sign up for a chance to perform a 5 min set during the open mic by RSVP’ing with your email and Instagram handle. During the online event, the host will randomly select an artist from the RSVP list and will invite them to join the @Nuyoricanpoetscafe ‘s Instagram Live stream to perform.

*Please note: Sign-ups are available 2 days before the event. All performers will be selected at random from the list of RSVPs. There will be 30 slots available for the lottery.

How to watch and participate during the event:

1. Follow @Nuyoricanpoetscafe on Instagram

2. Tune in to the Live on Saturday, May 30th at 8pm

3. When you hear your name or handle called, either request to join the stream or accept the invitation to go live from the Instagram app.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/303862977283620/