WATCHAMOVIEONUS: “RAIN” (TTFF)

#WatchAMovieOnUs online screening series: As part of its fifteenth anniversary celebrations, from May 24 to July 12, 2020, ttff will stream eight trinidad+tobago film festival favorites for free via the ttff website. On May 30 and 31, 2020, ttff presents Rain, directed by Maria Govan (The Bahamas). It will be available for streaming on the tt film festival website for 48 hours from 12:01am on Saturday, May 30.

Description: When her beloved grandmother dies, young Bahamian girl, Rain, boards a local mail boat from Ragged Island and sets sail for Nassau. She is forced to trade her simple but happy life for the uncertainties of living in the capital with her mother, who abandoned her when she was a baby. Home becomes a two-room Nassau shack and Rain’s mother proves unfit for parental duties, being a drug addict, a prostitute, and quite possibly HIV positive. Rain seems destined for a bleak future, but for one thing: she is a promising sprinter. Her school’s track teacher, Trinidadian Ms. Adams, becomes coach and mother figure to Rain, who is determined to outrun her fate. Cast includes Renel Naomi Brown, Irma P. Hall, Nicki Micheaux and CCH Pounder.

Written and directed by Maria Govan, Rain was among the first narrative feature films to be shot entirely by citizens of the Bahamas, and was an immediate favourite when it screened at the ttff opening night gala in 2009.

Here’s what’s coming up:

06+07 june: Brown Girl Begins

13+14 june: Unfinished Sentences

20+21 june: Sally’s Way

For more information, visit https://ttfilmfestival.com/watchamovieonus