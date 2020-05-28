Virtual Soca Party, Called Road Rage, Looks to Set Stage for New Soca Cruise Experience Coming November 2021

A report from The Virgin Islands Consortium.

With the novel coronavirus projected to be impacting the world well into the end of 2020, many who had plans to cruise this year have put away the idea at least for the moment, focusing simply on riding out the pandemic.

But November, 2021 is a year and a half away, and young entrepreneurs from around the Caribbean are planning a new entertainment cruise experience called Small Island Soca Cruise, with a strategy to create an all-inclusive event with entertainment from live bands, and stops in some of the most desirable Caribbean islands — among them St. Martin/St. Maarten, Antigua, Dominica, Tortola and St. Kitts — for a six-day, five-night affair replete with Caribbean music, fashion, comedy, cuisine and, of course, the unique sound of Soca music.

To build momentum, Small Island Soca Cruise, which is the name of the company, has teamed up with the Consortium to launch what is being called Road Rage, a virtual series of entertainment events, the first of which will be streamed from St. Maarten (SXM)on Sunday, May 31.

The SXM event will highlight the unique sounds of live bands from St. Martin/St. Maarten, including The Official Band (SXM’s reigning Band of the Year, an award similar to what other Caribbean countries call Road March), ZTB, Skillful Band, 4MHD, DJ Main Event, DJ Siw’roo, Mixmaster Pauly and Shadowman.

“Road Rage celebrates the live bands that rock the road during our jams, jouverts and carnival parades — usually on a moving trailer in front of thousands of revelers,” said Austin Helliger, general director of Small Island Soca Cruise. “We wanted to create a similar virtual experience, to help people get familiar with the type of live band music they’ll hear on the Small Islands Soca Cruise.”

The SXM event is the first of many expected to be put on in a number of Caribbean islands leading up to November, 2021 when the cruise sets sail (more details on the cruise in the coming months).

You can be part of the virtual audience by watching the event live on VI Consortium’s Facebook page here, and the website.