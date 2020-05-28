Local Views at PAMM: Monica Sorelle

As part of their on-line programming, the live virtual Local Views at PAMM presents Haitian-American filmmaker Monica Sorelle today, Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 6:00pm to 6:30pm.

Join us digitally for our tour program, Local Views at PAMM, where select local artists will speak about a few works of art currently on view at the museum and their own artistic practice. This week, Monica Sorelle will lead the tour on Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Local Views at PAMM gives visitors a first-hand virtual interaction with local artists by creating conversations centered around art and the creative process. While the museum is currently closed, this casual 30-minute conversation takes place in a virtual setting every Thursday. ​

Monica Sorelle is a Haitian-American filmmaker based in Miami. She is a member of Third Horizon, a creative collective dedicated to developing, exhibiting, and distributing work that gives voice to stories of the Caribbean, its diaspora, and other marginalized and underrepresented spaces in the Global South. She was an inaugural fellow of New Orleans Film Society’s Southern Producers Lab in 2018, and among her recent producing credits is the short film “T”, which won the Golden Bear for Best Short Film at the 70th Berlinale in 2020. in 2019, Sorelle began writing her feature directorial debut as a Cinematic Arts resident at Oolite Arts.​

[Photo above: Monica Sorelle, “Twa Zom Fo Botanica,” 2015.]

